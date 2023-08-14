Southeast Georgia Health System’s Volunteer Services recently presented $1,000 scholarship awards to four graduating high school seniors who served as volunteers for the health system and who plan to pursue degrees in the healthcare field.
Camden hospital Volunteer Services scholarship recipients are Dylann Blackmon, Elena Delgado, Emmalyn Siclare and Alexis Staklinski. All four recipients are graduates of Camden County High School.
Dylann Blackmon will attend Georgia Tech in the fall, on a pre-med track, with the goal of becoming a physician.
Elena Delgado will attend Kennesaw State University in the fall and plans to pursue a career in psychology.
Emmalyn Siclare is looking forward to attending Georgia Southern with plans to attend nursing school and a future career as a nurse practitioner.
Alexis Staklinski will pursue a biomedical engineering degree at University of Central Florida in Orlando.
The Teen Volunteer program is designed for students, ages 16-18, who enjoy helping others and have a desire to learn more about health care and volunteerism. Graduating high school seniors who serve at least 20 hours through the Teen Volunteer program and plan to pursue careers in health care are encouraged to apply for the Volunteer Services scholarships offered at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals.
