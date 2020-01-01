Submitted by Dionne Lovett
The Brunswick Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. teamed up with Coastal Regional Commission (CRC) and Altamaha Home Care to spread a little holiday cheer to low-income home-bound seniors in Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties. The Baskets of Love are filled with a variety of essential household items such as paper goods, dish and laundry detergent and more.
Pictured are Pamela Rogers, contracts administrator CRC; Eddie and Diane Bennett, owners of Altamaha Home Care; Allen Burns, executive director of CRC; Gloria Person, past-president of the Brunswick Alumnae Chapter, staff from Altamaha Home Care.