Submitted by Martha Armstrong
The Coastal Georgia Alpha Delta Pi Alumnae Association held its annual Founder’s Day Luncheon recently at the Retreat Clubhouse at The Island Club on St. Simons Island.
Alpha Delta Pi is the oldest secret society for collegiate women, founded at Wesleyan College in Macon on May 15, 1851. This year the sorority celebrated 170 years of sisterhood. Members who received Milestone Year Awards were Taylor Haley, Claire Jorgensen, Lasse Gammage, Linda Richardson and Susan Johnson.
Pictured on the front row are Pat Wehunt, from left, Sally Miles, Claire Jorgensen and Lasse Gammage. On the second row are Taylor Haley, left, and Marie Dennard. On the third row are Beverly Nash, from left, Lee Dillard, Anne Aspinwall, Susan Pope, Rose Ann Williams, Martha Armstrong and Geri Mullis.