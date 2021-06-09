Submitted by Meredith Magnus
The Fort Frederica Chapter of the National Society for the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR) recently held its annual meeting in the St. Simons Village on the Casino lawn. The special speaker was Bill Ramsaur, past-president of the Marshes of Glynn SAR Chapter who shared a special flag presentation with the members. He described the origins of the American Flag and other Revolutionary War era flags. Pictured at the event are Cathy Clements, from left, Ginny Griffith, Stephanie Collett, Nancy Neylans, Stephanie Austin and Alex M. Crean.