Submitted by Peter Dillon
The winners of the Sons of the American Revolution-Marshes of Glynn Chapter’s Georgia S. and Stella Knight Essay Contest were announced Jan. 10.
Pictured are first place winner Sarah Sarzier, from left, Stephen Jobe, history teacher; Phil Callicutt, Marshes of Glynn chapter president; and Sean Toomey, second place winner. Not pictured are third place winner Ryan McHugh and honorable mentions Spencer Sullivan, Sarah Seckinger and Alan Riden. Stephen Jobe received a Certificate of Commendation from the chapter for his efforts supporting the essay contest.