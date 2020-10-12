Submitted by Michael Thompson
Pete Snell, Ph.D., vice-president of economic development at Coastal Pines Technical College, updated the Jekyll Island Rotary Club on the progress of the school’s Employers Work Source Certificate program. The program is designed to equip GED and graduating high school seniors not going on to college or into military service with the skills to be successful in a tight job market. Coastal Pines partners with local businesses in the manufacturing and hospitality industries to provide a two to three week program concentrating on a variety of soft skills, basic computer skills, financial literacy, introduction to hospitality, introduction to manufacturing, OSHA, forklifting, CPR/AED and more. The program is funded by a Rotary International Global Grant provided through the combined efforts of the four Rotary Clubs in the Golden Isles.
Pictured are Snell and Rotary president-elect Bill Hill.