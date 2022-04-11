Submitted by Christy Carter
Volunteers and staff at Skylark are making bottle deliveries for its annual Baby Bottle Campaign. The campaign kicks off on Mother’s Day, May 8, and ends on Father’s Day June 19.
Bottles are delivered to local churches that choose to participate. On Mother’s Day, the empty bottles are displayed for the congregations and its members to pick up and take home to fill with change, cash and checks to support Skylark.
Pictured are Angie Love, staff nurse, from left; Patricia McCutcheon, Brunswick center director; Ebony Hoggar, mobile operations manager; Melinda Durrand, volunteer; Patrick Eades, executive director; and Adrianne Prescott, director of operations.