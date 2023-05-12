051323_bottles2
Submitted by Mary Elisabeth Buckner

Volunteers and staff at Skylark are making bottle deliveries for its annual Baby Bottle Campaign. The campaign kicks off on Sunday and ends on Father’s Day, June 18.

Bottles are delivered to local churches that choose to participate. On Mother’s Day, the empty bottles are displayed for the congregations and its members to pick up and take home to fill with change, cash, and checks to support Skylark.

Skylark exists to provide practical help and loving support to those facing unplanned pregnancies. Participation in the Baby Bottle Campaign will benefit hundreds of women, men and children in the community. All change collected provides Skylark the funds to provide free services in pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease testing and ultrasounds to its three centers in Brunswick, Jesup and Kingsland as well as its mobile unit.

PowerPoint slides, flyers, and information on the Baby Bottle Campaign are available at www.helloskylark.com/bottles. To receive a bottle delivery and more information, please contact at 912-264-0231 or email maryelisabeth@helloskylark.com.

Pictured are Patricia McCutcheon, center director, from left; Valerie Bird, volunteer; Adrianne Prescott, director of operations; Mary Elisabeth Buckner, director of growth and events; Meagan Khan, RN; and Jared Clark, director of family outreach.

