Submitted by Mary Elisabeth Buckner
Skylark recently held their annual fundraising banquet celebrating 30 years of service in the communities throughout Southeast Georgia.
The banquet was held at the Jekyll Island Convention Center with nearly 700 supporters in attendance.
Barrie Parker, founder, shared the story of how Skylark was created in 1992.
Patrick Eades, executive director, also addressed the crowd, sharing the story of the past 30 years. For more information about the organization, visit helloskylark.com.
Eades is pictured.