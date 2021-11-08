Submitted by Christy Carter
Skylark, a sexual health and care clinic in Brunswick, recently hosted its 29th annual Fundraising Banquet at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
The Rev. Mark Fritchman, lead pastor of Community Church on St. Simons address the crowd, as did Patrick Eades, Skylark’s executive director. Nena Stephan performed the opening song, “Wonderfully Made,” accompanied by guitarist Da’Neil Sharpe.
The evening concluded with an appeal where attendees enabled the work of Skylark through monetary gifts and by signing up to volunteer at the local center. All told, the donations totaled $205,993.04 in gifts and annualized pledges.
Skylark also has locations in Jesup and Kingsland, as well as a mobile unit. The Wayne and Camden branches also held fundraisers.
For more information on Skylark and how to volunteer, visit helloskylark.com.
Eades is pictured at the event.