Submitted by Christy Carter
Volunteers and staff at Skylark are making bottle deliveries for its annual Baby Bottle Campaign. The campaign kicks off Mother’s Day and ends Father’s Day Sunday, June 20.
Bottles are delivered to participating locals. On Mother’s Day Sunday, the empty bottles are displayed for the congregations and its members to pick up and take home to fill with change, cash and checks to support Skylark.
Skylark is a Christian-based nonprofit that helps promote sexual health and offers guidance for unplanned pregnancies.
For information on the Baby Bottle Campaign, visit www.helloskylark.com/bottles. To receive a bottle delivery and for more information, contact at 912-264-0231 or email christy@helloskylark.com.
Pictured are Christy Carter, director growth and events, from left; Laura Carlton, volunteer, and Patrick Eades, executive director.