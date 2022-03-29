Submitted by Christy Carter
Skylark’s 14th Annual Walk for Life was recently held at North Glynn Complex Recreational Walking Track in Brunswick. Locally, there were 144 walkers who made up 37 teams. Total pledges added up to $120,455.
The overall Glynn County Top Walker was Tammy Green, who raised $16,422.41, followed by Patrick Eades, Denny Silva, Laura Carlton and Victoria Stephens. All five Top Walkers, along with 14 others, will attend the second annual Champions for Life celebration dinner later this summer for raising a minimum of $1,500 in sponsors. Bay Harbor Church of God defended their title, receiving the Spirit Award for the team showing the most spirit on the walk day.
For more information or to learn more about the ministry, contact the Brunswick center at 912-264-0231.
Pictured are walkers during the event.