Submitted by Tiffany King
The Sea Island Property Owners Association (SIPOA) recently recognized the 2022 College of Coastal Georgia student recipients of the organization’s scholarship during a special reception held at the Clara Wood Gould Memorial Library at the Brunswick campus. This is the fourth year of the scholarship, and it is awarded to employees of Sea Island or family members of employees attending the College.
This year’s scholarship recipients are: freshman Mason Agnew, who is interested in data science and finance; senior Jacob Williams, majoring in accounting; sophomore Kierra King, majoring in psychology; senior Amy Clark, majoring in early childhood and special education; senior Miyona Davis, majoring in business; and freshman Abigail Kirkland, majoring in criminal justice.
Pictured are Sea Island Property Owners Association board member Bob Guido, from left, Mason Agnew, Jacob Williams, and Kierra King, along with College of Coastal Georgia President Michelle Johnston. Scholarship recipients not pictured are Amy Clark, Miyona Davis and Abigail Kirkland.