Submitted by Elizabeth Faile
Marsh’s Edge recently awarded three scholarships to applicants in the St. Simons Island area. Winners were invited to join members for a ceremony dinner to receive their awards. The Silver Pen Competition has been hosted by Marsh’s Edge’s parent company, The Maxwell Group, since 2012. The Maxwell Group has awarded over $329,750 to high school seniors to assist with their college costs. The goal of the competition is to bridge the communication gap between high school seniors and community members as a part of their J.O.Y. (Joining Older and Younger) Program.
This year $3,750 in scholarships were awarded for the top three entries. Congratulations to: Connine Hill, first place winner; Sara Sarzier, second place; and Rebekah Brooks, third place.
To learn more about the Silver Pen Competition, visit www.silverpen-slc.com.
Pictured are Corinne, from left, Rebekeah and Sara.