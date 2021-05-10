051021_marshesedge
Submitted by Elizabeth Faile

Marsh’s Edge recently awarded three scholarships to applicants in the St. Simons Island area. Winners were invited to join members for a ceremony dinner to receive their awards. The Silver Pen Competition has been hosted by Marsh’s Edge’s parent company, The Maxwell Group, since 2012. The Maxwell Group has awarded over $329,750 to high school seniors to assist with their college costs. The goal of the competition is to bridge the communication gap between high school seniors and community members as a part of their J.O.Y. (Joining Older and Younger) Program.

This year $3,750 in scholarships were awarded for the top three entries. Congratulations to: Connine Hill, first place winner; Sara Sarzier, second place; and Rebekah Brooks, third place.

To learn more about the Silver Pen Competition, visit www.silverpen-slc.com.

Pictured are Corinne, from left, Rebekeah and Sara.

