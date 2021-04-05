Submitted by Christy Carter
The Shriners Pirate Division in Savannah recently donated baby items to help stock the shelves at Skylark’s Baby Boutique located at 3548 Community Road in Brunswick. Numerous items such as cribs, car seats and strollers were collected by Larry Pawlowski, Chuck Dixon and Kem Rushing who recently delivered the items to the Brunswick center.
Items are available to all clients who participate in the Earn While You Learn Program. The Earn While You Learn program is an education-based system of earning the things you need for your baby. More than 80 lessons are individually tailored to each person’s needs. For more information, call 912-264-0231 or email christy@helloskylark.com.
Pictured are Patrick Eades, executive director, left, and Patricia McCutcheon, Brunswick center director.