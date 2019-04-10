Submitted by Johnnye Sue Hunter
The Brunswick Shrine Club Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting its Spring Bazaar on April 13 to raise money for the Shriner Children’s Hospitals.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick.
It will showcase approximately 30 vendors with unique art work and crafts that make great collectibles and gifts. It will be indoors and handicap accessible. The Ladies’ Auxiliary is also offering several raffle prizes, including a two night stay at the Jekyll Island Quality Inn.
Pictured are Donna Jordon, Linda Wallace, Joyce Straggles, Pat Mosher, Johnnye Sue Hunter, Vonnis Boatright, Dina Holwager, Penny Davenport, Dorothy Stevens, Sherri Thomas and Velma Stevens.