Submitted by Mary Eva Treadway
Chef Lazar Oglesby of Honey Café in Millen took the top honor at the recent Shrimp & Grits Festival on Jekyll Island. Chef Lazar beat out six other chefs from top restaurants around the state. The first-place prize includes $2,000, an official award to display in the restaurant, and a potential feature on QuakerOats.com/grits.
The 2016 champion Chef Andrew Smith of West Egg Café in Atlanta took home the second-place prize, and Chef Bill Welch from The Lodge at Sea Island, located on nearby St. Simons Island, finished in third place. Pictured are Oglesby, left, and Mary Beth Brown, her sister and business partner.