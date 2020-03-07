Submitted by John Bennett
Events produced by Jekyll Island Authority earned recognition in a wide array of categories at the Southeast Festivals & Events Association’s Kaleidoscope Awards, Feb. 25, in Muscle Shoals, Ala.
The Jekyll Island Shrimp & Grits festival took the gold award for Best Festival Poster, along with silver awards in the Best Marketing and Best Selfie Station categories and a Bronze award for Best Volunteer. Night at the Mosaic, an event that celebrated the reimagined Jekyll Island museum, won the gold award for Best Selfie Station and Bronze for Best New Event.
The Jekyll Island Turtle Crawl claimed the Bronze Award for Best Festival/Event Under 75,000 people.