Submitted by Jim Kielt

The Shoreline Dance Club recently hosted Rosendo Fumero, who provided lessons and music at the group’s recent monthly dance.

Fumero is a former undefeated 3-time United States American Smooth Champion, a United States 9-Dance American Style Champion, as well as an undefeated Ohio Star Ball Champion. He is a world class adjudicator, instructor and organizer of the Virginia State DanceSport Championships. He currently resides in Brunswick.

Pictured on the front row are Janice Landis, from left, Shari Luken, Fran Kielt, Rosendo Fumero, Judie Gill, Christine Proffett and Sheryl Rozier. On the second row are Lenny Luken, from left, Jeri Barker, Jim Kielt, Herman Rules and Rita Boland. On the back row are Larry Batten, from left, Bill Barker, Brittany Coy and Arthur Rozier.

