Submitted by Debra Orr
The Glynn County Farm Bureau honored Susan Shipman with the 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award. Debra Orr, office manager for the bureau, left, presented the award to Shipman.
The Golden Isles community will join others around the world this Thursday to celebrate the planet we all call home.
Culinary arts students at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy have perfected the art this year of preparing a meal for hundreds.
There were a lot of repetitious conversations Monday at the St. Simons branch library.
McIntosh County finally blessed its shrimp boat fleet Sunday albeit in a downsized fashion after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
There was blue sky in the paintings produced Saturday at Albert’s Plein Air Affair at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, but that had seemed doubtful with dawn’s light rain.