Submitted by Dona Colglaizer
Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump recently spoke to the Kiwanis. He has been sheriff since January 2013.
There are four sheriff’s youth homes and the department is working to raise additional financial support for them. In order to support and educate kids in schools, Jump started the CHAMPS program, which is taking the place of DARE. It is an educational program for Georgia youth.
Sgt. Randall Lacey will promote and lead the program.
Pictured are Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president-elect, from left; Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman; Sheriff Neal Jump; Kiwanian Jerry House and Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president.