Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and Deputy Randall Lacey, who’s recently been hired by the Sheriff’s Office to run the C.H.A.M.P.S. program, were speakers at a recent meeting of Rotary of the Golden Isles. C.H.A.M.P.S. goes into the schools to help emphasize manners and good behavior to students. Jump and Lacey described the program as well as a number of challenges facing youngsters today.
Pictured are Deputy Randall Lacey, Sheriff Neal Jump, Club President Starling Sutton, and Rotarian Ian Easton.