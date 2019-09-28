Submitted by Molly Duckworth
Cheryl Ussery, director of SHARE (Speech, Hearing and Rehabilitation Enterprises) of Coastal Georgia Inc., spoke to Rotary of the Golden Isles recently.
She explained that SHARE exists for the purpose of helping adults and children with disabilities. Their goal is to make individuals with disabilities more independent. The group offers an adult day care, a vocational development program, as well as a speech and hearing program. SHARE sells Christmas in Coastal Georgia ornaments as a fundraiser. To help support SHARE and for additional information visit www.sharecoastalga.org
Pictured are club president Jay Torbert, from left, Cheryl Ussery and Rotarian Gary Yawn.