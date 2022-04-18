Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently honored Lansie Manning as its Camden hospital’s Winter Volunteer of the Quarter.
She has been a volunteer in the Camden hospital’s Emergency Care Center (ECC) since 2017.
In her spare time, she enjoys line dancing, yoga, pickleball and exercise classes. When she’s not moving, she enjoys reading. Manning also volunteers at the Kiwanis Thrift Store and St. Marys United Methodist Church Share-A-Meal program.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, contact Kristin Doll, CAVS, director, Volunteer Services, at 912-466-1071 or visit sghs.org.