Submitted by Laura Young
The volunteer services at Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented $1,000 scholarship awards to three graduating high school seniors who served as volunteers for the health system and plan to pursue degrees in the health care field.
The Brunswick hospital Volunteer Services scholarship recipients are Jocelyne Galdemez and Kailah Partridge. The Camden hospital Volunteer Services scholarship recipient is Tia Sullivan.
Jocelyne Galdemez graduated from Frederica Academy and plans to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing at College of Coastal Georgia. She hopes to become a traveling nurse.
Kailah Partridge, a graduate of Glynn Academy, will attend the University of Georgia and major in pre-pharmaceutical science. She plans to later attend medical school to become a doctor specializing in fertility.
Tia Sullivan graduated from Camden County High School and will attend Kennesaw State University with the goal to become an orthopedic physician assistant.