050123_kehoe
Buy Now

Submitted by Laura Young

Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Ed Kehoe as the Brunswick hospital Winter Volunteer of the Quarter.

A FLETC retiree, Kehoe joined Volunteer Services in 2008 and assisted in the Admissions department until the 2020 suspension of Volunteer Services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned in 2021 and now volunteers with the Patient Experience department, rounding on patients to identify their concerns or compliments to help ensure their health system experience is a positive one.

Kehoe and his wife, Valerie, live on St. Simons Island and are members of St. William Catholic Church. When he isn’t volunteering at the health system, he assists with church activities, such as Hugs for Haiti. He and his wife also enjoy traveling to see their children and grandchildren.

Pictured are Peggy Tuten, president, left, and Kehoe.

More from this section

Culture festival brings food, fun to CCGA campus

Culture festival brings food, fun to CCGA campus

CultureFest took place Saturday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus. The event, previously known as the International Food and Culture Festival, featured a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ zone.

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…