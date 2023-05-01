Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Ed Kehoe as the Brunswick hospital Winter Volunteer of the Quarter.
A FLETC retiree, Kehoe joined Volunteer Services in 2008 and assisted in the Admissions department until the 2020 suspension of Volunteer Services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned in 2021 and now volunteers with the Patient Experience department, rounding on patients to identify their concerns or compliments to help ensure their health system experience is a positive one.
Kehoe and his wife, Valerie, live on St. Simons Island and are members of St. William Catholic Church. When he isn’t volunteering at the health system, he assists with church activities, such as Hugs for Haiti. He and his wife also enjoy traveling to see their children and grandchildren.
Pictured are Peggy Tuten, president, left, and Kehoe.