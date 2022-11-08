Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Sharon Bodford as the Camden hospital’s Summer Volunteer of the Quarter.
Bodford and her husband of 37 years, Eugene, reside in Woodbine with their dogs, Charlie, a bulldog mix, and Sammie, an Australian cattle dog. Bodford currently volunteers with the Board of Elections as an assistant to the Election Supervisor. When she’s not busy volunteering, she enjoys watching old western movies and loves to fish in streams, creeks, ponds and rivers.
Bodford is pictured.