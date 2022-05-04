Submitted by Laura Young
Linda Jordan was selected the Camden hospital’s Volunteer of the Year. The awards were presented during National Volunteer Week, April 17-23.
Jordan has a background in accounting and was the bookkeeper at Murray Ford for many years. She is currently the bookkeeper at Our Lady Star of the Sea where she attends church. Jordan was recently installed as treasurer of the Camden hospital Volunteer Services board.
In her spare time, Jordan enjoys reading, cooking (especially desserts) and reupholstering furniture. Pictured are Kathleen Worthing, president of the Camden hospital Volunteer Services, left, and Linda Jordan.