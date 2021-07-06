Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently presented $1,000 scholarship awards to five graduating high school seniors who served as volunteers for the health system and plan to pursue degrees in the healthcare field.
The Teen Volunteer program is designed for students, ages 16-18 who enjoy helping others and have a desire to learn more about health care and volunteerism. Graduating high school seniors who served at least 20 hours through the Teen Volunteer program and plan to pursue careers in health care were encouraged to apply for the Volunteer Services scholarships offered at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals.
The Brunswick Campus Volunteer Services scholarship winners included Emily McDonald, Jaleah Rhett and Courtney Smith. The Camden hospital Volunteer Services scholarship winners included Julia Graison Davis and Aaron Dino.
• Emily McDonald: a graduate of Brunswick High School, she will attend Sewanee, the University of the South, a liberal arts and sciences college in Tennessee, as a biology major. She plans to further her studies in medical school to become an oncologist.
• Jaleah Rhett: a graduate of Brunswick High School, she will attend Brewton-Parker College, in Mount Vernon, Ga., to pursue a career as a neonatal nurse or anesthesiologist assistant.
• Courtney Smith: a Glynn Academy graduate plans to major in biology in the pre-medical pathway at Mercer University in Macon.
• Julia Graison Davis: a Camden County High School graduate, Julia will study nursing at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
• Aaron Dino: a graduate of Camden County High School, he plans to study biology at University of Georgia and then continue his education to become a physician.