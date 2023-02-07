021323_sghs
The Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick and Camden hospitals recently wrapped up their 2022 fundraising campaign with a $48,000 check presentation to Justin Callaway, president and CEO, and Kalista Morton, director of development and marketing at the United Way of Coastal Georgia.

The health system’s United Way campaign co-chairs included Stephanie Sinopoli, MBA, director, Cancer Care Center; Jennifer Watkins, manager, Admissions and Scheduling; and Diana Cameron, RRT, manager, Radiology and Cardiopulmonary Services, Camden Campus.

Pictured are Morton, from left, Callaway, Scott Raynes, MBA, MA, and Brunswick Campus United Way Campaign co-chair Stephanie Sinopoli, MBA, director, Cancer Care Centers.

