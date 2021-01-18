Submitted by Molly Duckworth
The speaker at a recent club meeting was Mike Scherneck, CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System.
Scherneck shared some interesting points including setbacks the project endured and challenges it faced.
The new inpatient unit was opened just in time to serve the needs created by COVID.
This added some 30 beds to their inventory.
The emergency area will grow from 35 to 50 rooms with adequate space for new equipment.
Pictured are Scherneck with club president Lorene Reid.