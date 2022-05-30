Submitted by Kelley Spaeder
Nine St. Francis Xavier Catholic school students are graduating this year. Pictured on the front row are Kate Beerman, who will be attending SCAD, from left; Anna Vrolijk attending UGA; Ares Ellis attending the University of South Carolina. On the back row are Maria Barr attending Middleberry College, from left; Emma Heys attending UGA; Sydney Ritola, attending Georgia Tech; and Montana Jackson, attending Emory University. Not pictured are Rachel Walters and Eriq Cash.