Nine St. Francis Xavier Catholic school students are graduating this year. Pictured on the front row are Kate Beerman, who will be attending SCAD, from left; Anna Vrolijk attending UGA; Ares Ellis attending the University of South Carolina. On the back row are Maria Barr attending Middleberry College, from left; Emma Heys attending UGA; Sydney Ritola, attending Georgia Tech; and Montana Jackson, attending Emory University. Not pictured are Rachel Walters and Eriq Cash.

Southern Tide merchandise comprised about 20% of sales at Fred Rowe’s Gentlemen’s & Lady Outfitters store on St. Simons Island, a fact that did not go unnoticed by corporate.

Glynn Academy honored its 2022 graduates Thursday night at Glynn County Stadium. The students entered the stadium two at a time, with the graduates having to hold on to their caps due to the blustery conditions.