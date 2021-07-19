Submitted by Tim Harden
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes honored several high school students with the Champion of Character award. The students are nominated for the award by coaches and staff at the high school the student attends.
Winners from Brunswick High School include Kayln Harris.
Winners from Glynn Academy: Corey B Wood, Jackson Wakeland and Lily Wood.
Winners from McIntosh Academy: Jerrica Bryant and Wayne McClenithan.
Winners from Frederica Academy: Bryce Reilly and Megan Trowbridge.
Megan, Lily and Bryce are pictured.