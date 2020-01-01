Submitted by Laura Young
The Donate Life Rose Parade® Float, titled Light in the Darkness, will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEO’s across the country, including one signed by Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System. The dedications celebrate transplant recipients and living donors, honor deceased donors, and thank individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community. Scherneck is pictured.