Southeast Georgia Health System Auxiliaries recently announced Patricia Shaw as the Brunswick Campus Volunteer of the Quarter. Shaw volunteers at the guest services desk on Mondays and substituted for people as needed. She is also a greeter and teaches Bible study at Abundant Life Church. She is married to Melvin Shaw. They have three children and five grandchildren. Pictured are Joyce Toler, president of the Brunswick Campus Auxiliary, left, and Brunswick Campus Auxiliary Volunteer of the Quarter Patricia Shaw.

SEGHS honors volunteer

