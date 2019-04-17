SEGHS honors volunteer

Southeast Georgia Health System Auxiliaries recently announced Patricia Shaw as the Brunswick Campus Volunteer of the Quarter. Shaw volunteers at the guest services desk on Mondays and substituted for people as needed. She is also a greeter and teaches Bible study at Abundant Life Church. She is married to Melvin Shaw. They have three children and five grandchildren. Pictured are Joyce Toler, president of the Brunswick Campus Auxiliary, left, and Brunswick Campus Auxiliary Volunteer of the Quarter Patricia Shaw.
More from this section
Southeast Georgia Health System Auxiliaries recently announced Patricia Shaw as the Brunswick Campus Volunteer of the Quarter. Shaw volunteers at the guest services desk on Mondays and substituted for people as needed. She is also a greeter and teaches Bible study at Abundant Life Church. Sh…
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man killed in work accident on St. Simons Island
- Bad for business: Local merchant suffers with road closure
- Some Pier Village restaurants likely to close early next week due to 'hiccup' in drainage project
- Body found floating in Darien river identified
- GA alum to compete in prestigious West Point competition
- Town hall meeting on St. Simons Island issues scheduled for Wednesday
- GBI seeks help identifying woman found floating in Darien river
- Alleged MS-13 gang member receives 4 years for gun crimes
- Hidalgo says no official plans made to leave Glynn Academy
- Brunswick Police track down alleged car thieves on foot
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.