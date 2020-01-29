010120_donate

Submitted by Laura Young

Members of Southeast Georgia Health System’s nursing leadership collected gifts for the Glynn Community Crisis Center Secret Santa Program. Pictured are Susie Martineau, R.N., nurse manager, 5 Glynn Brunswick and Monitor Bank, kneeling; Ashtyn Bobbey, R.N., assistant nurse manager, Orthopaedic & Spine Center; (standing): Tim Tyre, R.PH., M.H.S., director, Pharmacy; Jackie Sheffield, BSN, nurse manager 5 St. Simons Tower; Gina Copeland, R.N., manager, Emergency Care Center; Kim Buckley, R.N., BSN, manager, Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center; Glenn Gann, R.N., MSN, director, Emergency Care Center; Judi Henson, R.N., BSN, MSA, vice president, Patient Care Services; Ernie Stegall, R.N., BSN, MHA, director, Patient Care Services; Shelly McKinney, R.N., manager, 4 St. Simons Tower; Jan Jones, R.N., BSN, director, Patient Care Services; Marie Mongero, R.N., MSN, manager, Coronary Care Unit & Surgical Intensive Care Unit; and Walter Alexander, R.N., house manager, Patient Care Services.

