Submitted by Laura Young
Members of Southeast Georgia Health System’s nursing leadership collected gifts for the Glynn Community Crisis Center Secret Santa Program. Pictured are Susie Martineau, R.N., nurse manager, 5 Glynn Brunswick and Monitor Bank, kneeling; Ashtyn Bobbey, R.N., assistant nurse manager, Orthopaedic & Spine Center; (standing): Tim Tyre, R.PH., M.H.S., director, Pharmacy; Jackie Sheffield, BSN, nurse manager 5 St. Simons Tower; Gina Copeland, R.N., manager, Emergency Care Center; Kim Buckley, R.N., BSN, manager, Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center; Glenn Gann, R.N., MSN, director, Emergency Care Center; Judi Henson, R.N., BSN, MSA, vice president, Patient Care Services; Ernie Stegall, R.N., BSN, MHA, director, Patient Care Services; Shelly McKinney, R.N., manager, 4 St. Simons Tower; Jan Jones, R.N., BSN, director, Patient Care Services; Marie Mongero, R.N., MSN, manager, Coronary Care Unit & Surgical Intensive Care Unit; and Walter Alexander, R.N., house manager, Patient Care Services.