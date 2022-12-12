America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will hold a food distribution at North Glynn Recreation Complex, 622 Harry Driggers Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. There is no charge for food. For more information, visit helpendhunger.org.
The little second-floor room facing Frederica Road looks and feels like it could be Santa’s workshop. There are rows of needle-nosed pliers, some shelves standing partly open, two bright lights shining on the work area and it’s warm, just what you’d expect for someone facing a long night shi…
The elves have been busy at Glynn Visual Arts (GVA). The art center, located at 106 Island Drive on St. Simons, has morphed from its traditional gallery space into a veritable winter wonderland.
The toy aisles at Walmart were in an annual frenzy Saturday morning as 84 local children enjoyed an early Christmas shopping trip with officers helping with Cops and Kids.
The Brunswick Housing Authority wants to renovate and upgrade the city’s public housing, but Executive Director William Baker says the state Department of Housing and Urban Development is making that hard.
They addressed that and other issues before the largest crowd ever — more than 400 people — at the annual Grits & Issues session Friday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center,
- Glynn County police chief stepping down
