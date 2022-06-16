Submitted by Katie O’Connor
Benjamin Spicer, a second-grader at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, has been named the state grade level winner for second grade in the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.
Benjamin is pictured.
One of Coastal Outreach Soccer’s first participants recently crossed the graduation stage and returned home with a college degree and a plan to continue supporting the program that’s lifted him up.
The salvor of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, denying responsibility for any damages that may have resulted from the salvaging process, says it may sue the vessel’s owner should it become necessary.
Eleven students spread themselves out into pairings inside the classroom of math and science teacher Taylor Lenon on Tuesday at Frederica Academy’s robotics camp.
Glynn County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man wanted by Brunswick police since January in connection with a nightclub shooting that left one man dead and five people injured.
Carl and Betsy Kraushaar wish some people had left their smoking materials at home instead of at the beach because it cost them hundreds in veterinary bills.
The scene unfolds quickly. A woman on the ground claims the bicycle accident left her with no feeling in her legs and feet.