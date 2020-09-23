092120_seagals
Seagals Cove Children’s Boutique presented a check to No Kill Glynn County for $7,747.76 as part of their first annual Pup Rally.

The “Pup Rally” fundraiser consisted of donations from businesses and individuals in the community. Seagals Cove Children’s Boutique was honored to host a meaningful fundraiser and is excited how the community stepped up for the animals.

Pictured are Caroline Blackshear, from left, Megan Wilder, Shelly Bydlinski, Tina Holloway, Stacie Music, Aubreigh Stephens and Lynn Stephens.

