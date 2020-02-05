Submitted by Peter Boyton
Each Christmas season between Thanksgiving and Epiphany, the International Seafarers’ Center with help from the community put together and deliver a Christmas gift bag to each crew member on all ships visiting Brunswick’s port. This endeavor Christmas at Sea. This past Christmas ISC volunteers visited 53 ships, delivering 1,134 gifts during the 41 days from Thanksgiving in November 2019 through Jan. 7, 2020.
ISC gifts went to seafarers from the following 22 countries: Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, Finland, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Montenegro, Myanmar, Pakistan, Panama, Philippians, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Ukraine, USA, Vietnam and Yemen.
Pictured are some of the visiting seafarers receiving the gift bags.