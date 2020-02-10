Submitted by Joan Cullen
The members of the Sea Palms Ladies Golf Association (SPLGA) of St. Simons selected the Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry of Brunswick as its 2019 holiday charitable donation recipient. Bobbi Rish, president of the SPLGA, presented gifts totaling $525 to manager Sabra Slade of the Sparrows’ Nest.
The local food pantry, located at 2911 Altama in Brunswick, provides food and financial assistance to help those in crisis. In 2019, The Sparrows’ Nest distributed over 90,000 lbs. of food and toiletries to approximately 450 families each month. The SPLGA is also involved in raising awareness of the importance of early screening for breast cancer in our community. On March 30-31, 2020, the SPLGA will run the Coastal Georgia “On Par” to Cure Breast Cancer, a charity golf tournament and fundraiser at Sea Palms Resort. The annual event raises more than $20,000 each year to benefit Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia.
Pictured in photo are SPLGA treasurer Penny King, from left; SPLGA president Bobbi Rish and the Sparrows’ Nest manager Sabra Slade.