Submitted by Francene Roberson
Nine members of Sea Oats Garden Club gathered at Speech, Hearing and Rehabilitation Enterprises (SHARE) for a work day. They pruned, fertilized and planted impatiens.
Chuck Ferrell of Coastal Landscaping donated and installed straw in the beds.
The group wanted to do this project to provide visual comfort for those who use this facility.
Pictured are president, Elaine Alberson, from left, Francene Roberson, Janet Bray, Diane Ghioto, Lynn Anderson, Faye Hollington, Raylene Grynkewich, Kathy Deloach and Mary Acosta.