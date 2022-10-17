Submitted by Francene Roberson
Members from the Sea Oats Garden Club in Brunswick recently attended the 64th annual Oleander District Meeting in Statesboro.
The meeting was held at the Ogeechee Technical College. The theme for the meeting was “Protect our Green Spaces and Plant us Beautiful.” The Sea Oats club received first place for having the most pull tabs. The pull tabs are used to help provide housing for families to stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Atlanta.
Sea Oats members who attended the meeting are pictured. Seated Kathy DeLoach, left, and Francene Roberson. Standing are Lynn Anderson, left, and Elaine Alberson.