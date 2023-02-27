Submitted by Francene Roberson
The Sea Oats Garden Club of Brunswick held its February meeting at the Embassy Suites in Brunswick.
The guest speaker was Barbara Franklin, executive director of SHARE (Speech, Hearing and Rehabilitation Enterprises of Coastal Georgia Inc.) She explained the purpose of SHARE and talked about the services provided there.
Sea Oats Garden Club has an ongoing project at SHARE to maintain the beds at the front and side entrances of the building.
Pictured are the hostesses for the meeting Theresa Lane, from left, Laura Jane Stanton, Barbara Franklin, and Francene Roberson. Not pictured is hostess Lynn Anderson.