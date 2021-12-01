Submitted by Francene Roberson
Diane Ghioto, chairman of the Sea Oats Garden Club SHARE committee, was recently presented the Nelle Pope award for the outstanding project in the field of horticulture. This award was presented at the Oleander District Garden Club of Georgia meeting held in Statesboro.
All the Sea Oats Club members help to maintain this project which was started several years ago. Several work days are held during the year when members prune foundation plants, weed flower beds and plant seasonal plants. Members either participate in these work days or participate in the club’s annual fund raising activity which funds the SHARE project.
Pictured are Sybil D’Amico, from left, Francene Roberson, Diane Ghioto, SHARE Chairman, Elaine Alberson and Faye Hollington.