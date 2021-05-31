Submitted by Francene Roberson
The Sea Oats Garden Club recently held its May meeting at the Brunswick Country Club. New officers were installed by Lynn Anderson for the 2021-2023 term. This was the last meeting of the year. Meetings will begin in September for the new year. During the summer months, members will continue working of their many projects.
These new officers pictured are Kathy Deloach, treasurer, from left; Diane Ghioto, recording, secretary; Raylene Grynkewich, vice president; Kathleen Moore, president; Francene Roberson, corresponding secretary; and Sybil D’Amico, parliamentariann