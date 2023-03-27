Submitted by Francene Roberson
The Sea Oats Garden Club of Brunswick recently held its annual yard sale at the home of a club member on St. Simons Island. This is the only fundraising event the club has to raise money to support the many projects they are involved in each year. Most of their projects are ongoing ones like their Pollinator Oasis at Frederica Park on St. Simons Island, SHARE in Brunswick, Nunnally House, International Seafarer’s Center, Coastal Georgia Honor Flight plus a new project at Century Place with Habitat for Humanity.
Pictured are some of the club members who worked on the sale. They are Linda Dunlap, from left, Charlotte Kostelic, Faye Hollington, Mary Virginia Keith, Back row, Francene Roberson, Mary Acosta, Kathy DeLoach, Sharon Smith, Elizabeth Regan, Diana Ghioto, Theresa Lane and Raylene Grykewich.