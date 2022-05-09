Submitted by Francene Roberson
The Sea Oats Garden Club met recently at Peppertree Clubhouse. The guest speaker for the meeting was Linda Hlozansky, a member of the Magnolia Garden Club in Brunswick.
She spoke on “fairy gardens” which were recently featured on the Magnolia Garden Club’s Fairy Garden Tour. A couple of door prizes at the club meeting were tickets to the tour.
Pictured with the speaker are the hostesses for the meeting on the bottom row are Charlotte Kostelic, from left, and Hlozansky. On the top row are Olivia Holland, left, and Elaine Alberson.