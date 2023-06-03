Submitted by Francene Roberson
The April meeting of the Sea Oats Garden Club of Brunswick was held recently at Red Bug Motors Pizza on Jekyll Island.
Guest speaker was Yank Moore, director of conservation for the Jekyll Island Authority. His presentation was on dune plants.
Each member received a special handout of a list with pictures of Native Plants for Jekyll Island along with a package of assorted seeds. Door prizes were muhly plants. Pictured are hostesses Charlotte Kostelic, from left, Moore, Susan Baltzell and Elaine Alberson.