Submitted by Francene Roberson
A recent meeting of the Sea Oats Garden Club was held at the Arthur J. Moore Museum at Epworth By the Sea. The featured speaker for the meeting was Charles McMillan, Georgia Conservancy’s natural resource director.
McMillan discussed the unique history and continuing legacy of land conservation in coastal communities, which has done much to shape the area.
A former civil engineer and Glynn Countian, McMillan shared the stories he has learned from his second career in conservation.
Pictured are the hostess Linda Dunlap, from left, Mary Virginia Keith, Olivia Holland with McMillan.