061223_mcmillan

Submitted by Francene Roberson

A recent meeting of the Sea Oats Garden Club was held at the Arthur J. Moore Museum at Epworth By the Sea. The featured speaker for the meeting was Charles McMillan, Georgia Conservancy’s natural resource director.

McMillan discussed the unique history and continuing legacy of land conservation in coastal communities, which has done much to shape the area.

A former civil engineer and Glynn Countian, McMillan shared the stories he has learned from his second career in conservation.

Pictured are the hostess Linda Dunlap, from left, Mary Virginia Keith, Olivia Holland with McMillan.

More from this section

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.

Cheshire led life of joy

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.